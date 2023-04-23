They parked up outside York Crown Court while their owners sat on the steps or swapped gossip and admiring comments about each-other’s machines.

There were big bikes and small bikes; vintage scooters and modern scooters; two-wheelers and three-wheelers – and even a Lambretta scooter with a cab on and a hard-bed truck base at the back, converted to carry a coffin. The speculation was that it belonged to a local funeral company, but no-one seemed quite sure.

Some of the riders were dressed in biker leathers, others in Mod coats.

But there was no Mods and Rockers rivalry here. These were all members of the York Inset Scooter Club – and they were readying themselves for their annual fund-raising bike ride to the Mended Drum in Huby.

Bikes parked in front of York Crown Court (Image: Stephen Lewis)

As many as 200 bikers and scooter enthusiasts gathered at the Eye of York – every one of whom was making a donation to the Magnolia Centre, York Hospital’s cancer care centre.

Bucket-waving volunteers from York Hospital were also on hand to collect donations.

There was a poignant one minute’s silence just before 10.30am in memory of club members who passed away recently – among them Normandy veterans Sid Metcalfe and Douglas Petty, who were honorary members of the club.

Then, sharp at 10.30am, the riders were off – waved on their way by the Lord Mayor of York Cllr David Carr, and scooter club president Ken Cooke, himself a Normandy veteran of 97.

Normandy veteran Ken Cooke, centre, with volunteer fundraisers from York Hospital (Image: Stephen Lewis)

Cllr Carr – neatly dressed in a suit, with his mayoral chain of office around his neck - described it as a ‘brilliant event’ and admitted he had thoroughly enjoyed seeing all the vintage bikes and scooters.

So had he been tempted to hop on one himself for a ride?

“I would probably fall off!" he joked.

Ride organiser Nick Beilby said it was the 17th year of running the event, known to many in York as the ‘Mods and Rockers ride’.

“We’ve had great support, and we’re hoping to raise £1,000 for the Magnolia Centre, which is a cause very close to the hearts of many,” Nick said.

Vintage scooters parked in front of York Crown Court (Image: Stephen Lewis)