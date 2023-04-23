FIRE crews freed a driver trapped in a car which veered off the road and hit a tree in the early hours this morning.
Firefighters from Kirkbymoorside and Pickering rushed to the scene of the accident on the A170 near Pickering at 3.43am this morning.
They stabilised the car before getting the driver out through the rear hatchback.
The driver was taken to hospital by ambulance.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here