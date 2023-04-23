POLICE called in firefighters to help them search after youths were spotted on a roof in Davygate.
The youths were seen on CCTV images.
Police called in fire crews at 10.23pm last night to help them search the rooftop.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue said: "Full search carried out – no persons present."
