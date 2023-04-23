FIREFIGHTERS rescued a cat stuck up a telegraph pole in Clifton.

The RSPCA was originally called in - but decided it was a job for fire crews.

Firefighters rushed to the scene at Bede Avenue just before 7pm last night.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue said: "At request of RSPCA – after the caller was originally directed to contact them first – York fire crew used a nine metre ladder to safely rescue a cat from a telegraph pole."