FIREFIGHTERS rescued a cat stuck up a telegraph pole in Clifton.
The RSPCA was originally called in - but decided it was a job for fire crews.
Firefighters rushed to the scene at Bede Avenue just before 7pm last night.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue said: "At request of RSPCA – after the caller was originally directed to contact them first – York fire crew used a nine metre ladder to safely rescue a cat from a telegraph pole."
