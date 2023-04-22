Three teenagers have been arrested and police say at least one teenage boy needed hospital treatment following an 'altercation' in the park next to Sainsbury's on Wykeham Street at 6.30pm on Friday.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "At about 6.30pm on Friday April 21, a large group of youths congregated in the park at the side of Sainsbury's on Wykeham Street.

"An altercation occurred between a number of these individuals, and at least one male teenage victim suffered injuries which required hospital treatment.

"Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with the incident, and enquiries are ongoing. We currently believe that this is an isolated incident between the people involved, and that there is no risk to the wider public."

The spokesperson added: "We are aware that videos of the incident are circulating on social media.

"We would urge people not to share these, or engage in speculation online, while our investigation continues.

"We want to reassure the community that we take matters such as these very seriously, and want to thank the community for their support so far."

Officers are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident, or can provide any information, to get in touch.

Witnesses should dial 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 307 Matthew Philpott, or email Matthew.Philpott@northyorkshire.police.uk. Quote reference number 12230071254.