Four people are understood to have been arrested in the car park at the York Designer Outlet today.
An eye witness reported seeing the arrests at about 12 noon – though police have yet to confirm this.
The eye-witness, who also took photos, said: “There was a police unit that had stopped a car, with a dog unit, undercover car and a police van all blocking the first car park entrance at the designer outlet around lunch time.
“Items were confiscated and put in evidence bags and two of the four people in handcuffs were led away in a van. One was a woman and the other a man. The others were waiting for transportation.
“Police said they couldn’t comment on what had happened but it looked like purses were out in evidence bags and the car was searched.”
The Press has contacted North Yorkshire Police for more information.
