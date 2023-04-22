But it is very far from being the only coronation that the people of York have celebrated in the last 200 years.

When Queen Victoria ascended to the throne in 1838, photography was yet to become widespread - the world’s oldest surviving photograph is said to have been taken in 1826 or 1827 by French scientist Joseph Nicéphore Niépce, but it wasn’t until the 1850s that photography really took off.

So there are sadly no photographs to show how York celebrated the young Queen’s ascension to the throne.

we do have a photograph showing local people celebrating the coronation of King Edward VII, Victoria’s son, in 1902 - though it was actually taken in the village of Terrington, not in York itself.

By the time of the coronation of King George V in 1911, York had electric trams.

At least one of them gaudily decorated to mark the Coronation - and Walmgate Bar was also lit up for the occasion.

It was for the coronation of King George VI - King Charles’ grandfather - in 1937 that the people of York really first went to town in terms of taking photographs, however.

We have in our archives (many of them originally submitted by readers) several photographs showing street parties held to mark the great occasion.

They included parties in Garden Street and Garden Terrace in The Groves, and in Albert Street, off Walmgate.

Coney Street - then York’s upmarket and glamorous shopping ‘Golden Mile - was also extensively decorated for the occasion, with flags hanging from buildings and bunting stretched across the street.