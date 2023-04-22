King Charles III will be officially crowned at Westminster Abbey - just as his mother Queen Elizabeth II was almost exactly 70 years earlier, on June 2, 1953.

But, just like back then, the celebrations will not be confined to London.

There is to be a special, long bank holiday weekend - with communities across the country being encouraged to hold their own street parties.

And, just as it was for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee last year, York has already shown that it is in the mood to celebrate.

There will be no fewer than 17 street parties in the city - most of them on Sunday May 7, which Buckingham Palace has designated 'Big Lunch Day'.

It promises to be an event to remember - just as previous Coronations were.

Here, we bring you some great photos showing how York celebrated the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II 70 years ago. We've paired them with some photos of the late Queen herself on Coronation Day.

In a separate piece, we also look at how York celebrated some earlier Coronations - Of King Edward VII, George V and George VI.

Enjoy...