As many as 2000 Explorers, Scouts, Cubs, Beavers, Squirrels, Rangers, Guides, Brownies and Rainbows from York and the surrounding area, together with their leaders, are expected to take part in tomorrow’s parade in honour of the Patron Saint of Scouting.

The parade - which was first held in 1943 - marks its 80th anniversary this year.

Tomorrow's procession, headed by the Yorkshire Volunteer Band, will start at 1.20pm from Clifford’s Tower and head through the city arriving at the Minster for 2pm.

The route will take in Tower Street, Clifford Street, Nessgate, High Ousegate, Parliament Street, Davygate, Blake Street and Duncombe Place.

The return procession to Clifford’s Tower is due to leave the Minster at 3.30pm.

Scout and Guide leaders are hoping the community will come out in force to support them as they parade through the city.

But police have put out a reminder on Twitter about road closures.

“Clifford Street and Nessgate, in York city centre will be closed on Sunday April 23 between 1pm-2pm and again at 3pm-4pm to allow the procession to and from York Minster,” the Tweet said.

The Eye of York will be busier earlier in the morning tomorrow, too.

Members of York Inset Scooter Club at the Eye of York last year ahead of their ride (Image: York Inset Scooter Club)

Members of the York Inset Scooter club are due to set off from the Eye of York at 10.30am sharp for their annual fund-raising ride to The Mended Drum in Huby.

They will be waved on their way by the club’s President - 97-year-old Normandy veteran Ken Cooke, who made the headlines earlier this week when he made the train journey from King’s Cross to York in the cab of an LNER train.

Each rider taking part in tomorrow's ride will be making a donation to the Magnolia Centre, the cancer centre at York Hospital.