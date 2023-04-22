A rural fire station on the edge of the North York Moors is hosting a meeting for locals who have been affected by flooding.
The event, at Kirkbymoorside fire station from 2-7pm on Tuesday, will be a chance for experts to share information with business owners and local residents about the risk of flooding in their area - and what they can do to tackle it.
The event is being run by North Yorkshire Council, but will aso be attended by representatives from the Environment Agency and JBA Consulting.
"Everyone is welcome, but in particular, they would like to speak with residents of Kirkbymoorside, Kirkby Mills, Hovingham, Gilling East, Sinnington and Thornton le Dale," said a spokeperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue.
