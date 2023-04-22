But try telling that to a group of youngsters from the York Steiner School.

They’ve been at school preparing a special surprise for classmates who return from their Easter break on Monday.

The young volunteers joined gardening teacher Gwen Guildford to plant a wildflower meadow on a large area of ground at the school entrance.

They have been raking, weeding and sowing wildflower seeds – and finished off with a temporary fence made of branches, which they will be reusing to build a proper fence as their school gardening project later in the term.

The children are hoping the first shoots will appear in time to greet the rest of the school on their first day back on Monday.

"We've used British wildflower meadow seeds, which include both annuals to give a bold instant impact this year and perennials for longevity," said Gwen.

"The mix has been scientifically proven by the RHS to tackle the decline in bees, butterflies and other pollinators.

The meadow will need maintenance but it will be a great tool for learning about biodiversity, life cycles and sustainability.

“The children will be able to observe wildlife, collect seeds as the flowers die back, cut the meadow back to create hay in the Autumn and add flowers to the meadow in Spring again."