Wayne Smith and Lee Grabham also produce mighty fine ales.

Hundreds enjoyed their seventh birthday bash at their newest brewery and tap room at Handley Park, Osbaldwick yesterday and the fun continues today.

With such a great choice of ales and five different food stalls, no-one let last night’s light rain dampen their spirits.

Brews from around the world were available, in addition to what seemed like dozens from Brew York.

There were the collaboration ales Brew York has made with five breweries from overseas called Collabovision, inspired by the Eurovision Song Contest.

The craft breweries are Moersleutel from the Netherlands, Hidden Springs Ale Works of Florida, Blech.Brut from Germany, Funky Fluid of Poland and Lervig from Norway.

The guest brewers also had some of their own beers on sale, including strong stouts, IPAs and sours, with a different range for each session.

Music was provided by YO1 Radio, and there was also a singer doing her enthusiastic best in the wet.

People could also enjoy a tour of the brewery and there were talks and tasting sessions.

Brew York Merchandise was also on sale and the ‘lucky dip’ where you put your hand in a box and pulled out a can of Wayne and Lee’s finest was certainly worth a go.

I pulled out a couple of their strong stouts, plus a strong sour and a few of their IPAs.

The birthday bash began Friday, with an invited audience at 3.30, and it then opened to the wider public from 5.30pm. Today, will see afternoon and evening sessions, tickets of which are still available for the later event.

It wasn’t long before the brewery tap room was filling up, with plenty of seating, and the back area was also lively, and the food stalls doing a thriving trade.

The setting was magnificent too, with the ‘canyon’ of beer cans and barrels a sight to behold.

Certainly, everyone was having a good time, myself included.

Among the happy drinkers were brothers Richard and Michael Wickham from Copmanthorpe and York.

Richard said: “We do like a good beer festival and this is one of the bigger and better ones. There is so much choice available. It is a shame about the weather but we won’t let a bit us rain stop us from having a great time.”

Michael added: “We are so blessed in York to have so many great pubs and breweries, but they are facing tough times and we all need to support them. We are doing our bit and it is great to see such a fine turnout tonight, with so many enjoying themselves.”

For details and to book, go to: https://brewyork.co.uk/brewery-bash/