This classic Morgan sports car burst into flames near Sherburn in Elmet while on its way to a rally.
Fire crews were called out just before 1pm yesterday.
Group manager Bob Hoskins of North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said the car had been on its way to a classic car meet at the Burn Hall Hotel near York.
He said: "Fortunately nobody was hurt."
