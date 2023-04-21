But these pictures capturing the show's recreation of the big day were not filmed outside York Minster, as many people expected, but instead in Rochester High Street in Kent.

Earlier this week around 450 extras filed into the Minster in York to recreate scenes from the wedding of the then Prince Charles and Camilla, which happened on April 8, 2005.

And for the briefest of moments Imelda Staunton - playing Queen Elizabeth II - appeared under the statue of the real life monarch outside the Minster carrying her trademark handbag.

Actor Dominic West, left, playing Prince Charles, and Prince Charles - now King Charles III - pictured during his wedding in 2005. Pictures: SWNS (Image: SWNS)

But there was hardly a glimpse to be had of stars Dominic West, known for his role in The Wire and The Affair, who is playing King Charles and Olivia Williams is playing Camilla.

But the two stars have been spotted today (Friday, April 21) recreating the wedding scene in Rochester High Street, which has been transformed to look like Windsor.

As The Press has been reporting, York Minster was closed to visitors this week as the producers behind The Crown were filming season six of the show.

Producers had said that, while they couldn't say why they were using the cathedral as they didn't want to ruin things for fans, they could say that it was a 'a significant scene', and that's why they chose such 'a significant and beautiful location'.

The Minster was standing in for St George's Chapel, Windsor, where the real life future king and queen wed in 2005.

Dominic West playing Prince Charles. Picture: SWNS (Image: SWNS)

Netflix has already confirmed that the forthcoming series will pick up where Season 5 ended, covering Princess Diana's final days before her death, in a car crash which also claimed the lives of her boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, and the car's driver, Henri Paul.

Other significant events likely to feature include the funerals of Princess Margaret and the Queen Mother.

Royal wedding scenes filmed at York Minster (Image: Haydn Lewis) (Image: Haydn Lewis)

Season six of The Crown also stars Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Ed McVey as Prince William and Meg Bellamy as Kate.