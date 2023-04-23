The former chef, who worked at some of the city's top restaurants, has just opened his second city centre bakery - all within three years of switching careers to become a sourdough specialist.

The dad-of-two has launched Cosgriff & Son at 14 Tower Street - smack bang opposite Clifford's Tower and a short, picnic stroll away from Tower Gardens and the York riverside.

It comes within 18 months of opening his first bakery - C&S Sourdough - in Fishergate.

He and fiancée Janet Bruce run the two businesses with store managers Joe Walker and Mike Lovett-White.

Congratulations to the team - who are our traders of the week.

To tell us your business story, get in touch via the Send Now button at the end of this article - and you could be our next traders of the week!

Paul had been a chef for 20 years and worked at Le Cochon Aveugle and Grays Court Hotel in York before an accident led him to a culinary career change.

Exterior of Paul and Janet's new bakery in York

The Australian who settled in York seven years ago told The Press: "I slipped on some water and smashed up my hip which meant I couldn't work as a chef any more.

"I'd always loved making bread - it was my release, my passion - so I started doing that."

This was during the first lockdown. At first, Paul just delivered to friends - by bike - but orders grew and soon he realised he had a business in waiting.

"I began baking just seven loaves a week in December 2020, but by October, I was making 300 loaves a week."

The career change coincided with the birth of their second son, Ernest, who was born with Down's Syndrome.

Janet said a bakery suited the family because they could work around things such as hospital appointments for Ernest.

WATCH: Inside Paul and Janet's new bakery in Tower Street

However, nowhere in their dreams had they imagined themselves with TWO outlets! The thought hadn't been on their radar until they saw the premises - and its location, with a picture-postcard view over Clifford's Tower.

Janet said: "We didn't have any idea we wanted two shops until we came to see this venue - and my goodness the view, especially when the sun comes out."

And they believe the two shops will have different markets: they have a lot of regulars at the Fishergate shop, while the Tower Street one will be a mix, attracting visitors too. And as summer approaches, they think they are perfectly placed for people looking to pick up treats for a picnic.

---

Read next:

* Top York chef who closed two city centre restaurants to open new eatery

* First peek inside new-look York hotel - with gin tasting & afternoon tea

* Mushroom tiramisu anyone? We try the York restaurant with a few quirky twists

---

Janet said: "We have had so much support from the local community and we have regulars now. We could not have done this without the support of everyone."

There is a different offer at the new bakery: Paul serves a choice of sandwiches, and home-made sausage rolls are about to hit the menu too. Bread, pastries and coffees are on sale as well.

The sandwich menu changes weekly and on my visit the choice was: Grilled cheese, Welsh rarebit with onion marmalade (£6.50); BRAT: bacon, rocket, aioli and slow-roasted tomato (£9); and Broccoli: tenderstem broccoli with baba ganoush, wild garlic pesto and feta (£8).

Paul and Janet at their new bakery in Tower Street

Roasts, featuring a rotation of different meats, are available in sandwiches at the weekend and are proving to be a best-seller said Paul.

"My sandwiches are a good way for me to use my imagination - and I love a sandwich as well!" said Paul, who picked the wild garlic for today's menus.

Among the pastries were a cherry Bakewell Danish and a hazelnut espresso pan au chocolat, all priced are £3.

Paul said even the pastries were made with the sourdough starter: "It gives them a nicer taste," he added.

The bread selection includes the house sourdough; Guinness and oat; fruit loaf; rye, and wholemeal.

Coffee is from Yorkshire roasters North Star, based in Leeds.

Breads on sale at Cosgriff & Sons

Bakewell Danish from Cosgriff & Sons Paul said he is getting used to working the unsociable hours of a baker - starting at 11pm and working through until the next day.

"I now have the ability to sleep whenever I want. A baker's life is hard but I do remind myself that we are building something for our family."

The couple's new premises has been prone to flooding over the years - but the couple are philosophical about the risk.

"Everything is up," said Janet, pointing to the electrics. "We have no cellar," added Paul. "The walls are double bricked. And you tend to get a warning these days if there is going to be a flood."

Indeed, Tower Gardens was flooded the week they moved in, and the shop stayed dry.

Gazing out of the window and pointing to Clifford's Tower, Janet said: "For the view, we take it!"

"It if floods, it floods," said Paul, with a shrug. "Everything is repairable."

Both bakeries are open from Thursday to Sunday, from 7am until everything is sold. Sandwiches are available from 9.30am.

Be our next traders of the week

Send us your story now via the SEND NOW link below..