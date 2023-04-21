The county's fire service say they were called out at shortly after 11am today (April 21) to Cawood between York and Selby after reports of a crash.

A spokesman for the service said: "Crews from York and Tadcaster responded to reports of a two vehicle road traffic collision involving a Toyota Rav 4, and a VW Touran.

"Crews released a woman in her sixties and assisted her into the ambulance using a spinal board.

"They used cutting equipment, small tools, sharps protection and crewpower to deal with the incident."