A WOMAN has been injured in a car crash in North Yorkshire.
The county's fire service say they were called out at shortly after 11am today (April 21) to Cawood between York and Selby after reports of a crash.
A spokesman for the service said: "Crews from York and Tadcaster responded to reports of a two vehicle road traffic collision involving a Toyota Rav 4, and a VW Touran.
"Crews released a woman in her sixties and assisted her into the ambulance using a spinal board.
"They used cutting equipment, small tools, sharps protection and crewpower to deal with the incident."
