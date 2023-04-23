‘Quirky Curiosity’ has opened in Norton with a wide range of offerings for customers.

Owner of the Commercial Street shop Maureen Genders said her main aim is to support the high street.

“I have strong views about the high street, so instead of moaning I wanted to do something about it,” she said.

“The high street has so much to offer.”

The outside of the shop (Image: Dylan Connell)

The 73-year-old previously had a shop in Scarborough but decided to relocate to the new location after moving home to Settrington.

Despite being new to the area, Maureen said she has quickly become fond of Norton adding: “I have had so much support from other local shops.”

The shop was previously a bookmakers, with the betting counter still standing as a nod to its past.

Maureen Genders, owner (Image: Dylan Connell)

Old photographs at the shop (Image: Dylan Connell)

Instead of betting slips, inside the shop you will now find all kinds of items from Maureen’s collection – with more on the way.

“It’s just such a weird collection of stuff,” she said.

Money raised from some items in the shop also goes towards Ryedale Dog Rescue.

Maureen admitted that opening a shop in the current climate is not easy.

“It’s a bit of a risk,” she said.

“Shops are shutting down all the time."

For Maureen, however, the risk is outweighed by the fact that her shop can bring joy to people.

Items inside the shop (Image: Dylan Connell)

Over the years she has welcomed people into her shops who have fallen on hard times and “just want to talk to someone”.

Maureen hopes to continue this in Norton.

Following the pandemic, she said: “People are more isolated now.

“Just the interaction is nice.”

Read next:

Maureen explained how the rise in the cost of living has meant that more people are buying pre-loved items due to their cheaper price tags.

The shop owner added that this is not likely to change in the immediate future.

“Nothing’s going down,” she said.

Inside the shop (Image: Dylan Connell)

Items in front of where the betting counter once was (Image: Dylan Connell)

Despite the shop being packed with delicate items, Maureen said one of the things she enjoys most is welcoming children inside.

She spoke of how a child was recently in the shop and spent almost one hour rearranging displays, taking an interest in the items.

“It was just brilliant," she said.

"They want to know about the history.”

Inside the shop (Image: Dylan Connell)

A display of plates inside (Image: Dylan Connell)

Since opening, Maureen spoke of how the shop has been “very busy” - so much so that an extra pair of hands is now needed on a Saturday.

“I never get a chance to put the kettle on,” she joked.

The shop is open from Wednesday to Saturday and can be found at 3 Commercial Street.