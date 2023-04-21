Steve-O, who appeared in MTV’s Jackass, is to perform at York Barbican on Friday, July 7.

The star rose to fame in the early 2000s when Jackass was first aired.

On screen the star led a group of performers with co-star Johnny Knoxville.

The group performed stunts, which often proved controversial.

Since it was first aired, the TV show has spawned a number of spin-offs and six films - including the latest offering: Jackass Forever, which was released last year (2022).

Now, Steve-O, whose real name is Stephen Gilchrist Glover, is set to travel the UK with his ‘Bucket List Tour’.

Organisers have described the show as a "highly-XXX rated" multimedia comedy show with "ridiculous" stunts.

They said: “Not only are the stunts more ridiculous than what you already know Steve-O for, he did them all, and made a highly XXX-rated, multimedia comedy show out of them. Not for kids, or for the faint of heart.”

General sale tickets go on sale for the York show at 9am on April 28, and can be purchased from https://www.yorkbarbican.co.uk/whats-on/steve-o/