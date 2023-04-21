Cosmetics brand Clarins, will be opening at York Designer Outlet – marking the first Clarins store to join McArthurGlen’s UK portfolio.

The McArthurGlen outlet in Fulford has operated for over 20 years and is part of a chain of 25 sites that trade across Europe, plus Vancouver in Canada.

The outlet has some 100 stores, promising discounts of up to 60 per cent, who are supported by a range of restaurants and cafes.

Customers are invited to join the celebrations from 9.30am at the store in the North Mall.

Clarins offers on the day are set a free gift with purchase worth £46 when you spend £100 on Clarins products, and a luxury Showstopper Beauty Box worth £250 can be bought for £75 when you spend £60 in-store.

Paul Tyler, centre manager at York Designer Outlet, said: “It’s an honour to be the first Centre in the McArthurGlen portfolio to welcome a Clarins store into our outlet and increase our beauty offering. The addition of such a well-known and in-demand beauty brand will drive footfall and interest in the centre, as well as support the local economy through the creation of new jobs in the community. We are delighted to be able to offer shoppers such an array of much-loved beauty and skincare products – a real coup for the centre in 2023."

Centre manager Paul Tyler