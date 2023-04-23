According to analysis of census data, 12,049 people over the age of 65 are living alone in York – making up 32 per cent of the age group.

Of the elderly people living alone, 243, or two per cent, did not have central heating.

Age UK said the figures are concerning and urged the Government to make sure that it is prepared with better support for next winter.

Caroline Abrahams, charity director at older people’s charity Age UK, said having limited money in later life impacts day-to-day living and exacerbates feelings of loneliness and disconnection from society.

Ms Abrahams said: “These figures are of tremendous concern, as older people lacking central heating often find it very difficult to stay warm during the winter months with potentially serious consequences for their health and wellbeing.

“Living alone can make this situation worse as it means that one person’s income has to stretch further to cover the fixed costs of heating a home and it can, in some cases, lead to social isolation, which can have additional negative consequences.

“Expanding central heating access and providing suitable alternatives to keep older people warm will be absolutely key."

Across England and Wales, around 3.1 million elderly people lived alone when the census took place in March 2021. Of them, 66,000 had no central heating.

There was disparity across areas of the two nations with the highest proportion of older people living alone and without central heating found in Barrow in the north west, Gwynedd in Wales and Portsmouth in the south east.

In contrast, County Durham, North East Derbyshire, and Hart were the three areas with the lowest proportion – all at 0.7 per cent.

Ed Miliband, Labour’s shadow climate change secretary, said the figures are “deeply concerning”.

A Department for Energy Security and Net Zero spokesperson said: “We know this is a difficult time for families, including older people, which is why we’ve been covering around half of the typical household’s energy bill.”

They said improving the energy efficiency of homes is the best long-term method of tackling fuel poverty.

“That’s why we’ve committed over £6.6 billion in this parliament to improve energy efficiency and, in addition, last month we announced the new expanded Great British Insulation Scheme to deliver even more upgrades,” they added.

Age UK said anyone who is struggling, or their concerned families and friends, can contact its free Age UK advice line on 0800 169 65 65 which is open every day from 8am until 7pm.