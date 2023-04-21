The Bedale sausage maker’s own take on the coronation chicken classic marries lean British chicken with mild curry spice, seasoning and raisins.

The limited edition, gluten-free and dairy-free will be on sale at Tesco from Wednesday April 26 May 16, all wrapped up in a suitably regal sausage sleeve embellished with a bejewelled crown.

T&R Theakston brews Crowning Glory to mark coronation

HECK! says the sausages can go on a BBQ, served up at street parties pr shared at The Coronation Big Lunch on Sunday May 7, when neighbours and communities across the country are invited to share food and fun together.

Or, they add, why not create your own perfect coronation breakfast on the big day, complete with a slice of ‘toast’ to the new King.

The 10-pack 400g Coronation Chicken Sausages will £3.20 per pack (£2.50 for Club Card holders).