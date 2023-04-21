The Masham-based brewery has released Crowning Glory, a 4.2% ABV speciality gold beer crafted with a grist of Britain’s finest Pale and Crystal malt to give a gloriously robust character.

The beer features a honeyed, blackcurrant sweetness which Theakston’s says is perfectly balanced by premium English hops, which provide subtle citrussy spiced cedar overtones.

Crowning Glory follows a tradition of the family firm making special beers to commemorate major royal events. Recently, it brewed Royal Salute for the Diamond and Platinum Jubilees in 2012 and 2022.

Simon Theakston, joint managing director at Theakston Brewery, said: “It’s only right we continue the honourable tradition of celebrating these key historic moments for our country by creating a special beer to mark the coronation of King Charles III on 6th May.”

In addition to being available to pubs across the UK, Theakston’s is also creating a limited edition bottle run of the beer, which will be sold at the brewery’s Visitor Centre in Masham and its online store.

For more information, visit: https://www.theakstons.co.uk/.