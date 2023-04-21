Bradley’s Jewellers in Low Petergate in York, has opened its debut fine jewellery and silverware concession at Castle Howard near Malton.

The concession, which will operate until September this year, will focus on the Coronation Collection that has been exclusively designed by Kay Bradley to include jewellery, silverware and gifts, and includes the Castle Howard Charm in sterling silver, which takes the form of a miniature replica of the house with its signature dome.

The Bradley's Castle Howard charm (Image: Bradley's)

The wider Coronation Collection incorporates classic silver spoons, napkin rings, money clips, bookmarks, thimbles, trinket boxes, cufflinks and letter openers, starting from £75.

All pieces are stamped with the Created in the UK hallmark and the King Charles III Coronation commemorative hallmark which has been carried out at Birmingham’s Assay Office.

The concession will also stock existing Bradley’s Jewellers York ranges, including its best-selling York Daffodil and York Rose Collections. Pieces on display include earrings, pendants, necklaces, brooches, rings and keyrings that depict the heraldic White Rose of York.

Bradley's shop in Low Petergate decked out in coronation colours (Image: Bradley's)

Kay Bradley said: “Castle Howard is near and dear to my heart, so opening this concession is a dream come true. I am so proud of the Coronation Collection, especially the Castle Howard Charm in sterling silver and 9ct solid, yellow gold, which is sure to be popular among visiting locals and tourists alike. I would like to thank the entire Castle Howard team for welcoming us into their beautiful location and allowing us to share our passion for jewellery and Yorkshire with a wider audience.”

Kay Bradley and the daffodil collection

Adam Barber, head of retail at Castle Howard, said: “We’re thrilled to host Kay’s beautiful Coronation Collection here at Castle Howard. Her stunning jewellery and gifts are a lovely way to mark the Coronation and take home a lovely memento. It’s fantastic to partner with such a well-renowned Yorkshire brand and show off a beautiful collection guaranteed to delight our visitors.”

The Bradley's Castle Howard charm at Castle Howard (Image: Bradley's)