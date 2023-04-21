Leia Lingerie in Spurriergate started a bra bank at its shop to collect bras for Against Breast Cancer, a charity that recycles bras, preventing them going into landfill and giving them a new lease of life in developing countries - all the while raising vital funds for research.

Following a recent article in The Press, donations have rocketed at the York boutique.

“We can’t believe the fantastic response we’ve had,” says assistant manager Chevaugne Fawdington. "It was well supported before but after the article there was a huge uplift in donations.

"Last week we received 73 bras from the Fitter Body Ladies York Group from Clifton Moor. How amazing!”

Shoppers donate their bras at Leia in York (Image: supplied)

Store manager Cynthia Dobbs said: “Before the article in The Press we were getting donations of around one box every eight weeks, after this article we are still receiving enough to fill one box a week: a brilliant result.

"It shows what thoughtful and caring people live in and around York!

"On behalf of those who will benefit I’d like to say a massive thank you to everyone who has been so generous.”

Allie Wilson, recycling and customer service manager for Against Breast Cancer, commented: “Leia Lingerie's continued support with the bra recycling scheme has generated a fantastic 160Kg of bras and this has been turned into vital funds for secondary breast cancer.

"As we venture forward in 2023 it is wonderful to have Leia Lingerie on board with their support. Without our bra bank hosts and the bras that are donated our research would not be possible. Thank you to the team at Leia Lingerie.”

For every tonne of bras collected, Against Breast Cancer receives £700 to fund its research

Leia Lingerie opened in York in 2006 and provides expert advice on lingerie and swimwear.

The bra bank is a permanent fixture at Leia. All types of bras, wired, non wired, sports bras etc are accepted - but they must be clean.

How the bra donation scheme works

On its website Against Breast Cancer, explains how used brass can be turned into brass for cancer research:

"Our bra recycling scheme takes your unwanted or unloved bras and through our network of bra banks raises vital funds for pioneering breast cancer research.

The same bras also help to support small businesses in developing countries in Africa and around the world. Together with our recycling partners, our textile recovery project prevents these bras going into landfill before giving them a new lease of life in countries such as Togo, Ghana and Kenya, where bras remain expensive to produce locally.

Successful ventures like this provide an income for families in developing countries whilst providing employment for people living in the UK. Any bras that are genuinely beyond redemption are dismantled and disposed of properly.

For every tonne of bras collected, Against Breast Cancer receives £700 to fund our research. With over 30 million women in the UK you could really help make a difference."