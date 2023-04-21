Best known for Yorkshire Tea and Taylors Coffee, as well as its Bettys Café Tea Rooms, the family business is one of four companies in Yorkshire and Humberside to receive the accolade.

The award recognises how over the past six years Taylors has boosted its overseas sales, increasing its international presence from 28 to 49 markets since 2017.

Its international team has trebled and 14 new products have been added as well as updates to meet customer needs and tastes across new markets.

The company uses a single distributor in each country to build a partnership for its brands.

The business has also increased production and equipment and machinery at its Harrogate plant.

Garry Nield, International Director at Taylors, praised the staff for building lasting overseas relationships and overcoming challenges such as Brexit and the pandemic.

He added: “The supplier and customer relationships we’ve developed around the world were resilient enough to withstand these obstacles, and it is testament to these deep connections and shared values, that we were able to maintain these partnerships effectively and continue to grow.”

The awards, celebrating business achievement, has been renamed following the succession of King Charles.