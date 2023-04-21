The rail operator was forced to delay or cancel many services, adding customers can obtain a refund for their ticket through their original point of purchase. They can also use tickets dated today (Friday April 21) on Saturday services.

British Transport Police said: "Officers were called to the line in Darlington at 7.28am this morning (21 April) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

"Paramedics also attended, but sadly a person has been pronounced dead at the scene. Officers are currently working to identify the person and establish the full circumstances behind their death."

Earlier, CrossCountry said on twitter: "Due to the emergency services dealing with an incident between Darlington and Newcastle, all lines are currently blocked."

A map showing the disruption (Image: LNER)

LNER also published a map showing the areas affected by the tragedy.

It also tweeted: “LNER works closely with The Samaritans and the Campaign Against Living Miserably.

“If you or someone close to you has been affected by this incident or any other, there is always someone to talk to. You can contact the Samaritans on 116123 free at any time, on any phone.

“The CALM Helpline number is 0800 58 58 58, or 0808 802 58 58 in London. You can also visit their website the calmzone.net for confidential Webchat.”