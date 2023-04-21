City of York Council has been restricting access of blue-badge holders to the city-centre’s pedestrianised streets, with the permanent measures planned installation starting next week.

York: permanent anti-terrorism barriers to be installed

The MP says securing a debate in the House of Commons highlights the importance of the issue and enables her to set out a case, in a debate and hear from other Members of Parliament and the responsible Government Minister.

Rachael Maskell MP said: "It is unbelievable that as a Human Rights City, York is discriminating against disabled people and not working with their representatives in the 25+ coalition of Charities who are campaigning against these restrictions of access.

York Blue badge ban mitigation measures still not in place a year on

“With permanent barriers starting to be installed from next week without alternative mitigation or adaptation first put in place for disabled people, it is now urgent that the issue is raised in the House of Commons and I am pleased to be able to have brought about this opportunity.”