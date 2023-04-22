Our archive photo shows Spurriergate in 1980. We can see Chelsea Girl on the right and Burton on the corner of Coney Street and Market Street, where jewellers Mappin & Webb is today.

Other shops on the left include Venture and Ray Alan.

The shops on the right were set back after the 17th and 18th century buildings, which had occupied the site, were demolished after compulsory purchase in 1958.

This new parade of shops was built in 1960, and originally leased by the corporation and finally sold in 1985.

This street was pedestrianised in 1987.

The parade of shops on the right was rebuilt in 2005 and is now home to fashion store giants H&M and Zara.

The Art Deco building which Burton's occupies here, originally had imposing pinnacles shooting from the top, but these were removed, probably for reasons of safety.

Thanks to City of York Council's Explore York Libraries Archives for the photo.