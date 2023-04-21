Sugarize, will open at 12A Coney Street, between Bill’s Restaurant and Starbucks, which until December 2020 contained Jessops camera shop.

It has posted in its window: “Hi! We are Sugarize! An innovative local startup launching the world’s first digital sweet shop with a touchscreen pick & mix.

“You could apply to work here and be part of the fun and adventure. We are recruiting a superstar team of shop manager, supervisors and assistants right now!”

The shop assistant job pays £10.42 an hour for 12 hours a week, Supervisors will earn £11.50 an hour for 18 hours a week and the shop manager will be on £13 an hour for a 30 hour week.

Government records say Sugarize used to be based in Bradford, but is now headquartered at Popes Head Court Offices on Peter Lane in York.

The business is owned by 41-year-old Francis Bernard Dillon.