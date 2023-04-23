Best-known to generations of children as 'Ratty' from Kenneth Grahame's Wind in The Willows, the water vole has been in decline across the UK for many years.

Ratty from Wind in the Willows

But this week volunteers in all corners of England, Scotland and Wales are being called to help save the little creatures, by taking part in a nationwide water vole survey which runs until June 15.

Wildlife charity People’s Trust for Endangered Species (PTES) runs the annual survey which requires volunteers to visit a local waterway and record their findings online: www.ptes.org/watervoles.

The following sites are available for people to survey locally:

Nr York Kirkby Wharfe (River Wharfe)

Hunsingore (River Nidd)

Wilberfoss River Ouse Goole (near mouth of river – there is a wide network of ditches that could be surveyed)

Howden (also near mouth of river)

Acaster Selby North Yorkshire

Lastingham (North York Moors)

Gilling East

Kirkby Malzeard

A map showing in blue the available water vole survey sites (Image: PTES)

The survey is part of PTES’ National Water Vole Monitoring Programme, which was set up in 2015 to try and combat the decline in water vole populations. Water voles underwent one of the most serious declines of any wild mammal in Britain during the 20th century, but with the help of volunteers their fate can be turned around.

A water vole

Emily Sabin, Water Vole Officer at PTES, said: “Arguably the best-known water vole is Ratty from The Wind in the Willows. Yet, despite his prominence water voles continue to experience an ongoing decline, are listed as Endangered on the Red List for Britain’s Mammals and are now facing extinction in Britain thanks to historical agricultural intensification, habitat loss and fragmentation, and predation from non-native American mink.

“We’re asking volunteers to find their nearest stream, ditch, river or canal, and look out for water voles, listen for their characteristic ‘plop’ as they dive into the water, or see the signs they leave behind - from footprints and burrows in the riverbank to feeding signs and droppings. Any sightings or signs of American mink should also be recorded.

“Last year 216 sites were surveyed, with 85 showing signs of water voles. This builds on 2021’s data, where 116 sites were surveyed with 47 indicating water vole presence.

“No prior experience is needed, and we’re offering free online training and Zoom talks so that anyone can find out more and hopefully get involved. There are over 400 pre-selected sites volunteers can choose from, and if there isn’t a site nearby new sites can be registered. We have hundreds of fantastic volunteers who survey water voles for us every year, but given the severe decline water voles have experienced, more help is always needed.”

A water vole swimming (Image: Archant)

The data gathered enable conservationists at PTES to see where water voles are living and where they’re no longer living, which dictates where conservation efforts need to be concentrated.

Water voles have glossy dark brown fur and a blunt snout with small, black eyes. Their ears are rounded and almost hidden, and, unlike rats, they have a furry tail.