I READ that York-Scarborough trains are to have a few extra trains at peak times... run by TransPennine, the company that can't supply trains for the existing timetable.

Some four years ago I had a conversation with Mr Sturdy about the then planned and promised additional hourly service between York and Scarborough, run by Northern Rail, dovetailed with TransPennine, to make a half-hour service. But like all Tory promises north of Watford, we have a watered down reality.

G Brian Ledger,

Copmanthorpe,

York

---

Redundancy should be a last resort

ONCE again, Scott Marmion gives us his view of life. His recent letter to The Press (April 19) reveals that he thinks making people redundant is “good”, it is more “efficient”!

Does he realise how insulting that is to the people who find themselves cast adrift in this heartless manner?

Has he any idea of how distressing it is to lose your means of earning a living? Not everyone can easily find alternative employment.

Quite apart from the misery redundancy can cause to the individuals concerned, and the insecurity felt by those who wonder if they are next in line, there is the loss of people with knowledge, skills and experience to be considered.

Does it really even make economic sense for our country if we consider the cost of redundancy payments and welfare benefits for people unable to immediately find re-employment.

It may be necessary to reduce the workforce, but surely it should be done with regret and only as a last resource. We are talking about the lives of real people, not figures on a spread sheet.

Pamela Brown,

Goodwood Grove,

York

---

---

Enough is enough: vote Labour!

OUR city council has been dominated by three members of the Green Party - one of whom is the deputy leader. I believe that the Greens focus almost entirely on their ideological manifesto rather than the needs and aspirations of many York citizens.

Examples include: allowing the NRM to expand across Leeman Road, especially as it already has a tunnel connecting the two sides; altering the front of York station to allow more retail outlets (really!) rather than offering undercover access for taxis and drop offs; knocking down Queen Street bridge. All of these are completely unnecessary and will take forever and cost a fortune.

Why not spend the obviously huge pot of taxpayer money on fixing the roads, cleaning the disgusting streets, allowing blue badge holders access and smartening the obvious tourist hotspots such as along the river walk by the Museum Gardens?

We do not need more cycle lanes or student accommodation.

I am not a Labour supporter but I urge you all to vote Labour to rid the city of its current shambolic situation.

S Foster,

St Denys Court,

York

---

Parish council will be up and running

I WOULD like to rectify your comment about there being no candidates standing for Murton Parish Council. This is incorrect. Due to an admin error their nomination papers were not presented in time.

In May York Council will therefore invite a number of other councillors to hold a meeting on behalf of Murton where they will invite nominations.

On completion of the correct papers, Murton Parish Council will be up and running again with many of the previous volunteers in place.

Also I am concerned at the comment that Rawcliffe and Clifton Without Parish Council will have a “majority of the Lib Dem team” on there. I always understood that although individual parish councillors may have a political “face” the parish councils as an entity are non political.

K Maddocks,

Osbaldwick,

York

---