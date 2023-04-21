City of York Council has given planning approval and listed building consent for £3.5m of works, including a new roof, repairs to the stonework and medieval stained glass, plus new doorways and the installation of a heat pump to provide underfloor heating.

The approved work, subject to conditions, is the first major refurbishment to the church building in more than 150 years.

The Diocese of York says the Belfrey’s Impact project will create a far more welcoming, flexible and accessible entrance area and ensure the building is sustainable for generations to come.

The church, at the junction of High Petergate and Minster Yard, welcomes 35,000 visitors a year and has a 600 strong congregation.

Matthew Porter, Vicar of The Belfrey, said:“We're delighted that the City of York Council has granted planning permission to our Impact project. As well as improving our historic building for future generations, the support from the Council means we'll be able to serve our city and region even better going into the future.”

The repairs are part of The Belfrey’s bigger £11m Impact project to beautifully transform the church for future generations.

The diocese says the interior of the church is currently inflexible and inaccessible with uneven floors and poor facilities, and is in desperate need of modernisation.

The proposed renovations to the interior have to be approved through the Church of England’s Faculty process. They include creating better toilet facilities, new meeting spaces, cafe and servery area, new gallery and lift, together with updated technology and flexible seating. An accessible full immersion baptism pool will be created for use by The Belfrey and churches throughout the area.

Impact was recommended by the York Diocesan Advisory Committee in November 2022.

The proposed two year build project of repairs and renovations is due to start in late 2023 with completion late 2025.

The diocese added that creating a more flexible building will help the church expand its work with children, young people and students.

It will be better equipped to deliver its social action programme for the city, including expanding its newly opened Christians Against Poverty (CAP) Debt Centre, and soon to be launched counselling service, amongst other initiatives.

Impact will facilitate its vision to act as a hub for training and resourcing social action in partnership with other churches and charities in York. It will offer a beautiful mid-sized city centre venue and the diocese predicts this will double the numbers of people who visit.

In the meantime, the Belfrey congregation and staff team will be moving to The De Grey Rooms in York from September this year for two years, as a temporary home and venue for services, ministries and outreach.