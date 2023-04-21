Local artist Suzie Davey has collaborated with the National Trust property to create a piece of outdoor art that celebrates nature’s delicate beauty through blossom, and how despite the challenging climate, it still thrives and provides an essential benefit to pollinators.

The artwork will be on display in the garden and there will be an opportunity to meet artist, Suzie, on Sunday, April 30.

On the same days, Nunnington’s Head Gardener; Nick Fraser, will also be sharing his vast knowledge and passion for nature and blossom's essential role in supporting pollinators by leading ‘Buzzing about Blossom’ tours which are on a drop-in basis during the day.

Budding photographers can join photographer Tony Parkin for a drop-in photography workshop on these days too.

Visitors can also join a garden volunteer on a tour of blossom in the garden. They can learn about the different types of blossom in the garden, its history, and how it forms into the beautiful flowers that we enjoy in our own gardens.

Tours are on a drop-in basis on April 26 and 28 April, from 11.30am and 1pm.

Kelsey Ellington, Visitor Experience Officer, said: "While wandering the garden, take time out and relax in a hammock. For those wanting to explore a little further, there's a new map for the garden that shares more about the beauty of the blossom in the garden and where to find it. There are six favourite spots to discover and photograph. Families can stretch their legs on a walk around the garden, joining Betty the Bumblebee on a trail with her friends to learn about why bees collect nectar and what pollinators do to help the environment.

“Seeing the garden in the wonderful colours of spring is so refreshing. Spring is a time for new beginnings, and the excitement in the year ahead. Celebrating blossom lets us be closer to nature, to appreciate the hard work that the insects, and pollinators do for our environment. I love to see nature thriving, and this is a wonderful time to do just that.”

The Festival of Blossom which can be enjoyed at Nunnington Hall until Sunday, April 30.

Nunnington Hall is open Tuesday – Sunday until Sunday, December 21, 10.30am – 5pm. Last admission will be 4.15pm.

For information about visiting Nunnington Hall visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/nunnington