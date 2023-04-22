I’ve never hosted a dinner party. I’ve never dared invite a group of friends to my home to sit around a table and eat three courses, plus canapes, after-dinner mints and whatever else you are meant to serve.

That’s just it - I wouldn’t know my way around the etiquette.

But it’s what more and more people are doing nowadays. As the cost of living rises, many of us are swapping meals out for dinner parties.

Sales of home accessories and furniture rose sharply in March, as people ate out less to save money and entertained at home instead, new figures from the British Retail Consortium (BRC) said. This follows on from John Lewis announcing that sales of tablecloths, crockery and dining tables are rising as entertaining at home makes a comeback.

But not in this house. It’s not that I can’t cook - I could manage to rustle something up, and anyway my husband is the chef in our house so it would be him in the kitchen - it’s just, all that goes with it. The idea scares the life out of me.

What do you do with your guests when they first arrive? Do you settle them around the coffee table with a few bowls of nuts? Maybe not, what with so many allergies flying around. Serving food to other people is a minefield of worry.

And what drinks would I serve - do people expect an aperitif and if so what? Then on to the wine, hoping nobody could sniff out a Lidl bargain basket special.

I’d be a nervous wreck before it had even started. The atmosphere would be more Abigail’s Party than Nigella’s At My Table.

Maybe if I had a table and a kitchen like Nigella’s I would have more confidence in hosting a dinner party. As it is, would I really want people - even friends - poking around in my home? ‘Do you suffer from housebarrassment, one TV advert asks?’ Well, yes. A few extra scatter cushions and a new set of glassware from Homesense won’t hide the peeling wallpaper and hideous flooring.

And my house is so small. It’s not as if I can send the men to the drawing room with cigars and a brandy after dinner, while the ladies retire to the parlour. We’d be falling over one another.

From the 1950s to the 1970s it was common for people to invite their boss to dinner. In The Good Life Margo and Jerry invite Jerry’s boss for a meal that doesn’t quite go according to plan. My parents didn’t, but I remember friends having to behave because their dad’s boss was coming to dinner.

For me, it would be an easy path to redundancy, which is perhaps worth considering.

Even my children have dinner parties. They send us pictures of their beautifully laid tables, with their friends tucking in.

Maybe I’ve watched too many episodes of Come Dine with Me to feel comfortable about it. People go to great lengths to please others and it doesn’t always pay off.

Contestants often feel they need to come up with something extra, on top of the three course meal they have slavishly cooked. Across numerous series of the show, people have brought in dancers, fire eaters, musicians, and other forms of light entertainment to add a bit of fun.

Even if they roped in Michael Buble to croon over the cheesecake, I couldn’t think of anything worse, especially in front of just four people. As my youngest daughter would say, “cringe.”

Dinner parties have replaced going out to eat. My husband and I rarely do that either. For us, mealtime is just the two of us, in front of the TV. It’s a nice, relaxing time of day that we both look forward to.

I think that’s how it’s going to stay. We are not, after all, proper adults.