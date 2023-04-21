This Saturday (April 22), Leeds Hospitals Charity will host the first-ever Leeds Children’s Charity Ball, hoping to raise over £50,000 to benefit young patients at Leeds Children’s Hospital.

The event will feature live entertainment, a silent auction and diamond necklace raffle and will take place at Pavilions of Harrogate.

Guests will also hear from mum Natalia Hallums, whose twins Leo and Luca were born 11 weeks early after contracting TAPS (Twin Anemia Polycythemia Sequence) and had to fight through prematurity, infections, anemia and multiple surgeries.

Leo and Luca Hallums not long after they were born (Image: Leeds Hospitals Charity)

Thanks to the incredible care Luca and Leo received on the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Leeds Children’s Hospital, the boys, now 15 months old are thriving and living life a happy and healthy life at home with their family.

Natalia said: “We were honoured to be invited to share Leo and Luca’s story at the Leeds Children’s Charity Ball. We’ve seen first-hand the amazing difference donations make and wanted to give something back by fundraising and sharing our boy’s story. We recognise the incredible importance of charity funding to help make the hospital experience a little brighter for parents and their children, whether it’s comfier chairs or life-saving medical equipment.”

Leo and Luca Hallums received first rate care (Image: Leeds Hospital Charity)

Natalia, from Wetherby, and her cousin Emma, from Goole, have raised an incredible £28,000 for Leeds Hospitals Charity to purchase a life-saving incubator, giving other premature babies have the best possible chance of the survival.

Barbara Rider, Chair of the Ball Committee has supported Leeds Hospitals Charity for the past 15 years, and previously organised the White Rose Cancer Ball, she said: “I have been fundraising for over a decade and I still get the same feeling of excitement to support Leeds Hospitals Charity and I am grateful to see the impact raising vital funds has on the young patients and their families within the Children’s Hospital.”

Dr Amir Khan, TV GP and patron of Leeds Hospitals Charity will host the ball, after recently visiting Leeds Children’s Hospital to meet staff, young patients and families.

Dr Amir Khan with a parent at Leeds Children's Hospital (Image: Leeds Hospitals Charity)

The charity hope that the Leeds Children’s Charity Ball will become an annual event, raising tens of thousands each year to benefit some of our regions smallest patients and their loves ones.

Esther Wakeman, CEO of Leeds Hospitals Charity said: “I am really looking forward to the inaugural Leeds Children’s Hospital Ball. It’s set to be an evening full of glitz and glamour, that I’m sure all of our guests thoroughly enjoy.

"I hope that hearing powerful stories like Natalia’s will inspire people to give generously, helping us continue to provide vital funding to support projects that make a real difference to poorly children and their carers.”

Pavilions of Harrogate will host the event