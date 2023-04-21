The latest addition to the range will join favourites including; Cauldron Cola, Basilisk Blood, Spellbound and Tears of a Wizard.

Lucky Wizards will be able to buy a bottle of “Witches’ Brew” this weekend at the The Hole in Wand York.

From Monday, it will be sold online and in the Potions Cauldron shop Shambles, York and other selected retailers.

To celebrate the launch all players at the magical mini golfs this weekend will receive a Witches’ Brew potion to take away, worth £3.29.

Tasting of Blue Grape the latest offering from the Potions Cauldron Group has been conjured by Agnes de Molay as it promises to provide wisdom, love, strength and power.

Ben Fry, Chief Enchantment Officer, said: ‘Launching a new potion is always exciting, Witches’ Brew tastes great and the blue colour works well with our magical shimmer plus it’s both sugar and gluten free – what is not to enjoy!.’

Phil Pinder, Director of Wizardry, said: “To celebrate the launch we have lots of additional activities planned at our Hole in Wand magical golf attractions this weekend, including treasure hunts and the chance to actually meet Agnes De Molay!”

The Potions Cauldron Group recently announced it will open a ‘Potions Cauldron’ retail experience on Rose Street in Edinburgh on June 1st.

To book the Hole in Wand Wizard Golf please visit: www.theholeinwand.com

To order the Witches Brew and other potions visit: www.thepotionscauldron.com