The programme, to be broadcast on Tuesday and repeated next Saturday, features the company’s sausage scientist, Calum Smith, helping presenter Gregg Wallace create a vegan sausage.

HECK!, which was created in 2013, makes 90,000 vegan sausages a day.

This is Gregg’s second visit to the Bedale HQ, having visited in 2018 to see the popular 97% sausages being made.

Gregg also harvested fresh crops from HECK!’s ground-breaking vertical farm, which is trialling different types of leafy vegetables, grown under carefully controlled heat and lighting, as part of the company’s journey to zero carbon.

Calum said: “It was great to see Gregg again. We work hard to get every aspect of the sausage perfect in every way and our “bite” test is effectively a really scientific way to check the expected snap the sausage delivers.”

The vegan breakfast sausage recipe includes mushroom, carrot, tomato, parsley, sage, and a seaweed-based casing.

