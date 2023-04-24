Bedale based HECK! Food is the star of the show on a special vegan BBC Inside the Factory programme.
The programme, to be broadcast on Tuesday and repeated next Saturday, features the company’s sausage scientist, Calum Smith, helping presenter Gregg Wallace create a vegan sausage.
HECK!, which was created in 2013, makes 90,000 vegan sausages a day.
This is Gregg’s second visit to the Bedale HQ, having visited in 2018 to see the popular 97% sausages being made.
Gregg also harvested fresh crops from HECK!’s ground-breaking vertical farm, which is trialling different types of leafy vegetables, grown under carefully controlled heat and lighting, as part of the company’s journey to zero carbon.
Calum said: “It was great to see Gregg again. We work hard to get every aspect of the sausage perfect in every way and our “bite” test is effectively a really scientific way to check the expected snap the sausage delivers.”
The vegan breakfast sausage recipe includes mushroom, carrot, tomato, parsley, sage, and a seaweed-based casing.
Details can be found at www.heckfood.co.uk
