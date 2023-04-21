York Valkyrie were the big winners at the eighth annual York Sports Awards that took place at York Racecourse for the first time yesterday (April 20).

A record audience of over 300 people attended the prestigious ceremony organised by Active York with partners City of York Council and York Sport. The awards celebrated the sporting and wellbeing achievements from across the York area during 2022.

The awards recognise sporting heroes in the city (Image: York Sports Awards)

Keith Morris, chair of Active York, said: “When we established this event 10 years ago, it was always our intention that the awards would evolve to give an even greater platform to recognise and celebrate the outstanding achievements of those within our city.

"We are delighted that the 2023 York Sports Awards received a record level of nominations, recognised a total of 60 finalists - and attracted a record audience at our new venue.

"Working with our partners we will continue to raise the profile of the awards, that celebrate all those involved in sport and activity in and around York."

The judges from Active York, together with York RLFC’s Clint Goodchild and BBC Radio York’s Sharon Shortle, said they had a tough time determining the finalists from a record number of nominations - with 19 nominations for one award alone.

There were two new awards this year with the Diversity and Inclusivity and Sustainability Awards being added to complete the 17 strong awards list.

The ceremony was held at York Racecourse (Image: York Sports Awards)

York Valkyrie, were chosen as the top Performance Team or Club, Tara-Jane Stanley was crowned Sportswomen of the Year and Lindsay Anfield the top coach - while York RLFC also had AJ Towse as student of the year.

The major award of the evening, The Outstanding Contribution to Sport Award, went to Dawn Martland for her long-term dedication to swimming in the city.

As well as the main partners, City of York Council and York Sport, the awards ceremony was supported by Queen Ethelburga’s Collegiate, Better, York RFLC, York City Football Club Foundation, West and North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, Switalski’s Solicitors, YO1 Radio, Nutrein, University of York and York St John University.

A record audience of over 300 people attended (Image: York Sports Awards)

Councillor Darryl Smalley, executive member for culture, leisure and communities at City of York Council, said: “These inspirational awards celebrate all involved in sport and physical wellbeing.

"From professional athletes who inspire us, to the generous volunteers without whom community sport and wellbeing initiatives could not take place - this is York’s chance to thank and recognise them, their achievements and contributions.”

Last year's event was held at the Roger Kirk Centre at the University of York. Staged last summer, the event was the first in-person event since 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.