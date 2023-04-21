Carriaeway work is due to get underway in Front Street in Acomb in the west of the city from 10am on Monday (April 24) until 4pm on Wednesday (April 26).

Work will take place between the junctions of York Road and Green Lane and an alternative route for diverted vehicles will be signed during the works period.

The same stretch of road hit the headlines lately after dozens of bollards were installed as part of a regeneration project that has been branded "disasterous" by residents.

Locals hit out over the work after more than 1,200 residents and businesses in Acomb responded to a consultation by City of York Council in 2021 over how they wanted the shopping area to improve to support economic growth.

The residents asked for the street to look more appealing: to be opened up with new seating areas, more trees, and level paving to make it more accessible for the elderly and people who use wheelchairs.

The work began at the end of January this year - costing £395,000. However, residents feel that the street now looks like a “military zone”.

Acomb residents say 'what a load of bollards' to Front Street improvements (Image: Newsquest)

Acomb resident, Vicki Hill, has set up a campaign called ‘What a load of bollards’, in the hope that the bollards can be removed.

She said: “Everyone is in shock. This is the one area of York where traffic was not the issue. Cars can only come down the main street at restricted times of the day and most simply drive round the outside.

“The bollards are answering a problem that simply doesn’t exist and no one can work out why on earth they are there.

“We’re also at a loss to understand why, when all councils should be encouraging sustainable transport, they’ve removed the main area of cycle parking on the street.

“Such a waste of money and the chance to really do something wonderful to encourage people to use the shops and businesses and keep the high street alive.

“It’s a horrible example of the very worst backward thinking by planners and has pretty much ruined what was one of the nicest areas of York.”

Residents have also complained that Front Street is now less accessible.

They have said that the pavement kerbs have been raised, and along with the bollards, they feel that the street is now less inclusive to those who are elderly, disabled, or cycle.