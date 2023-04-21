LNER has just reported of the incident, though the train operator has yet to disclose the location.

However, CrossCountry said on twitter an hour ago: "Due to the emergency services dealing with an incident between Darlington and Newcastle., all lines are currently blocked."

LNER says the 7am London Kings Cross service to Edinburgh, due at 11.20am, will terminate at York.

Customers would be advised on the next available LNER service.

The 6.15am Kings Cross to Edinburgh will also terminate at York.

The 7.30am Edinburgh to Kings Cross Service, which would pass through York, would terminate at Newcastle.

The 9am Kings Cross to Edinburgh, due at 1.20pm, would be cancelled.

Customers are advised to take the 9.30am Kings Cross to Edinburgh service.