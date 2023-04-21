British Transport Police have just confirmed: "Officers were called to the line in Darlington at 7.28am this morning (21 April) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

"Paramedics also attended, but sadly a person has been pronounced dead at the scene. Officers are currently working to identify the person and establish the full circumstances behind their death."

Earlier, CrossCountry said on twitter an hour ago: "Due to the emergency services dealing with an incident between Darlington and Newcastle., all lines are currently blocked."

LNER has also said the 7am London Kings Cross service to Edinburgh, due at 11.20am, will terminate at York.

Customers were advised to use the next available LNER service.

The 6.15am Kings Cross to Edinburgh will also terminate at York.

The 7.30am Edinburgh to Kings Cross Service, which would pass through York, would terminate at Newcastle.

The 9am Kings Cross to Edinburgh, due at 1.20pm, would be cancelled.

Customers are advised to take the 9.30am Kings Cross to Edinburgh service.