The incident happened at the Rose Garden shelter next to the roundabout in Station Avenue in Filey at around 9.30pm on Wednesday April 5 - and involved an assault on a man by a suspect who arrived on a bicycle.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "The suspect was wearing a black jacket with a hood, dark trousers and ankle height boots.

"The victim had to be taken to Scarborough Hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

"Officers are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email Matthew.Forsyth@northyorkshire.police.uk.

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Forsyth.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230060759 when passing on information.