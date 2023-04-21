A WOODLAND fire has been started deliberately near a major landmark in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 6.48pm last night after reports of a fire in woodland near Osgodby close to Thirsk and not far from the White Horse at Kilburn.
A spokesman for the service said: "Thirsk crew extinguished a fire of approx 10 sqm in woodland near to Osgodby car park using knapsack sprayers and shovels.
"The cause was deliberate."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article