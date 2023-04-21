North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 6.48pm last night after reports of a fire in woodland near Osgodby close to Thirsk and not far from the White Horse at Kilburn.

A spokesman for the service said: "Thirsk crew extinguished a fire of approx 10 sqm in woodland near to Osgodby car park using knapsack sprayers and shovels.

"The cause was deliberate."