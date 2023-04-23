John Taylor, 71, of Thornfield Drive, Huntington, was banned from driving for 43 months after he admitted drink driving near his home when three times the legal alcohol limit. He was also banned from drinking alcohol for 80 days and made to wear an alcohol abstinence tag e tag as part of a 12-month community order and ordered to pay a £114 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Jurijs Gromovs, 60, of Pool Court, Goole, was given a four-week prison sentence suspended for two years and banned from driving for 30 months after he admitted being in charge of a vehicle when twice the drink drive limit. York Magistrates Court heard that he was in the driver’s seat of a parked car with the engine running on Recreation Road, Barlby, he admitted that he had intended to drive and he had a bad record.

Weiwei Guo, 18, of Ashton Avenue, Clifton, pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by careless driving on Rawcliffe Lane on September 26, 2022. He was made subject to a community order with 40 hours’ unpaid work, banned from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay a £114 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.