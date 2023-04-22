Jamie Leigh Cambage, 22, of Walmgate, York, was given a 17-week prison sentence suspended for 18 months after he admitted carrying a knife in Tesco’s Clifton Moor store. He was ordered to pay a £154 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Luke Watson Ellerby, 41, of Lilbourne Drive, Clifton, was jailed for 20 weeks after he admitted stealing t-shirts together worth £1,995 from Browns, vodka totalling £119.92 from Aldi and failure to attend court. He was ordered to pay a £154 statutory surcharge.

Kimberley Jane Walker, 40, of Horsa Place, Sherburn-in-Elmet, pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance and failure to attend court. She was made subject to a 12-month community order with 10 days’ rehabilitative activities, banned from driving for nine months and ordered to pay a total of £279 consisting of £80 fine, £114 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Michael Smith, 41, of Station Road, Womersley south of Selby, was jailed for eight weeks after he pleaded guilty to possessing heroin and buphrenorphine near the junction of Piccadilly and St Dennis Road in York city centre. He was ordered to pay a £128 statutory surcharge.

Jolene Roselyn Daniel, 44, of Holgate Road, York, was jailed for six weeks. She admitted burglary and failure to comply with post-custodial supervision. She was ordered to pay a £154 statutory surcharge.