It’s one of the biggest pub chains in the UK and in total, there are more than 800 JD Wetherspoon pubs across the country.

The company recently confirmed it will be keeping all its pubs open for one hour longer on Sunday, May 7, the day after the coronation of King Charles.

What rating would you give your local 'Spoons' pub on Tripadvisor? (Image: Canva)

If you’re wondering just how good your local is in North Yorkshire, the top 20 Wetherspoon pubs in the UK according to their Tripadvisor reviews have been revealed by the Express - and two locations in the region have made the list.

2 Wetherspoon pubs in York named among the best in the UK

The Winter Gardens, Harrogate

Location: Unit 4, Royal Baths, Parliament Street, Harrogate, HG1 2RR

The Winter Gardens in Harrogate has a rating of 4/5 on Tripadvisor (Image: Tripadvisor)

According to the list by the Express, The Winter Gardens in Harrogate has a rating of 4/5 stars on Tripadvisor.

It currently has 849 excellent reviews based on a total of 2,538 reviews.

One customer wrote this review: “Great choice of beer and good value for money.

"Breakfast is always excellent and the rest of the food has always been good whenever I’ve had it.”

The Punch Bowl, York

Location: 5-9 Blossom Street, York, YO24 1AU

The Punch Bowl in York has a rating of 4/5 on Tripadvisor (Image: Tripadvisor)

The Punch Bowl in York also has a rating of 4/5 stars based on 919 Tripadvisor reviews – 352 of those being ‘excellent’.

A visitor said: “Fast food served, had poached eggs that were just perfect. Clean pub. Friendly staff. Great menu - vegan and vegetarian.”

Top 20 Wetherspoon pubs in the UK according to Tripadvisor reviews

Here are the top 20 Wetherspoon pubs in the UK based on data from Tripadvisor reviews, along with the overall rating out of five for each pub.

England

The Imperial, Exeter - 4/5 stars

The Brockley Barge, Brockely - 4/5

The Liberty Bounds, London - 4/5

Goodmans Field, London – 4/5

The Port Jackson, Bishops Stratford - 4/5

The Peter Cushing, Whitstable - 4/5

The Admiral Collingwood, Ilfracombe – 4/5

The Velvet Coaster, Blackpool - 4/5

The Winter Gardens, Harrogate - 4/5

The Punch Bowl, York - 4/5

Scotland

Standing Order, Edinburgh - 4/5

The Caley Picture House, Edinburgh - 4/5

The Society Room, Glasgow - 4/5

The Wheatsheaf Inn, Kilmarnock - 4/5

The Prestwick Pioneer, Prestwick - 4/5

Wales

The Central Hotel, Shotton - 4/5

The Elihu Yale, Wrexham - 4/5

The Godfrey Morgan, Newport - 4/5

The John Wallace Linton, Newport - 4/5

The Malcolm Uphill, Caerphilly - 3.5/5

Next time you're travelling around the UK, you might want to try one of the Wetherspoon venues named among the top 20 for some good pub grub.