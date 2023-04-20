A CAR and a motorbike have crashed in North Yorkshire - and fire crews were called to the scene.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the crew from Huntington were called to a road traffic collision (RTC) involving a car and a motorbike in Stillington Road in Easingwold at around 3.30pm today (April 20).
A spokesperson for the fire service said: "No people were trapped - and one male motorcyclist was left in the care of ambulance crew.
"The fire service dealt with a small fuel spillage using drizit pads."
