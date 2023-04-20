On Sunday (April 23) a test of an alert system by the UK government is to be carried out at 3pm.

The new system is part of a UK government service warning people of life-threatening emergencies nearby.

According to the UK government, the alert will say: “This is a test of Emergency Alerts, a new UK government service that will warn you if there’s a life-threatening emergency nearby.

“In a real emergency, follow the instructions in the alert to keep yourself and others safe.

“Visit gov.uk/alerts for more information.

“This is a test. You do not need to take any action.”

Real emergency alerts would be sent about severe flooding, fires, or extreme weather.

These alerts will only be sent by the emergency services, government departments, agencies, or public bodies that deal with emergencies.

Alerts will also be issued based on your current location - not where you live or work.

You do not need to turn on location services to receive alerts.

A UK government spokesperson said: “When you get an alert, stop what you’re doing and follow the instructions in the alert.”