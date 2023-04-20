Lee Sutcliffe, 39, was cleared of criminal responsibility for the death of Darren James Pudsey, 45, of Upper Poppleton, by a jury at Leeds Crown Court today (Thursday, April 20).

From the time he was arrested, shortly after he punched Mr Pudsey to the ground on April 18, 2022, he had maintained that he had only acted in self-defence.

"Unfortunately a life has been lost," he said following his acquittal. "It is sad. My thoughts are with the family."

Rail director Mr Pudsey died in York Hospital on April 21 folowing the incident outside The Terrace in Stonebow.

The jury took an hour to return their unanimous verdict. When they did so, supporters of Mr Sutcliffe made fist punches but did not speak.

There was no reaction from Mr Pudsey's family and friends who had sat through the trial and who left without speaking after the verdict.

Mr Sutcliffe, of Buckingham Court, Bishophill, denied the charge.

He accepted that Mr Pudsey had died as a resut of his punch.