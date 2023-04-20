North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward that may have information on an assault that happened between 3pm and 3.30pm on Wednesday (April 19) in Westway Road near the High Street in Eastfield in Scarborough.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "The victim, a boy in his early teens, was returning home from school when he was punched in the face and knocked to the ground before being repeatedly kicked.

"Police are investigating this as a hate crime as racist language was aimed at the victim during the assault."

If you can help, please email james.moody@northyorkshire.police.uk, or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 1199 Moody.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12230069783 when passing on information.